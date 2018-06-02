Yad Vashem fears Polish law may distort history

Israel's official Holocaust memorial fears a new Polish law banning the attribution of Nazi crimes during World War II to Poland may distort history and impact Holocaust research, education and remembrance.
Yad Vashem said in a statement that the law's wording is flawed, and is "liable to result in the distortion of history due to the limitations
that the law places on public expressions regarding the collaboration of parts of the Polish population... in crimes that took place on their own land during the Holocaust."
Poland's authorities say the law aims to protect the country's reputation from what it believes is confusion about who bears responsibility for death camps Nazi Germany set up in occupied Poland.
Israel sees it as an attempt to whitewash the role some Poles played in the killing of Jews during World War II.