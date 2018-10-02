Detainee says he was kidnapped, imprisoned by ISIS

WASHINGTON - A US citizen suspected of fighting with the Islamic State says he wasn't a fighter, but was kidnapped by the militant group, tried to escape several times and was only in Syria to "understand firsthand and report" about the conflict, according to court papers filed Friday.

New details about the unidentified detainee, held without charge in Iraq by the US for nearly five months, were included in documents the American Civil Liberties Union filed in US District Court in Washington.

If the US government wants to continue to detain him, it must charge him with a crime, the ACLU told the court.

The ACLU said the man, who surrendered on the Syrian battlefield to US-backed forces, claims the allegations against him are "riddled with inaccuracies."