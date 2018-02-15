US says American detainee worked for ISIS in Syria

WASHINGTON - The US has said an American detained by US forces was carrying thumb drives containing bomb-making files and documents describing work he did for the Islamic State group at the time he surrendered in Syria last year.

The government's justification for holding the detainee without charge is contained in more than 150 pages of documents filed late Wednesday in federal court.

The documents are loaded with details about the still-unidentified man, who is married and has a 3-year-old daughter. He has told US authorities that he had press credentials to do freelance writing about the Syrian conflict and was kidnapped by ISIS.

The case has sparked debate about the constitutional rights afforded every American citizen and the government's legal right to hold enemy combatants linked with ISIS.