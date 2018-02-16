Turkey proposed Turkish, US troops station together in Syria's Manbij

ISTANBUL - Turkey has proposed to the United States that Kurdish YPG fighters withdraw to east of the Euphrates river in Syria and that Turkish and US troops be stationed together in the country's Manbij area, a Turkish official said on Friday.

The official, who declined to be identified because the information had not been made public, said the United States was considering the

Tillerson arrived in Turkey on Thursday for two days of what officials have said would likely be uncomfortable discussions between the allies, whose relations have frayed over a number of issues, particularly US support for the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, seen as terrorists by Turkey.

He and President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday had a "productive and open" discussion on improving ties, a US State Department spokesman travelling with Tillerson said, following weeks of anti-American rhetoric from Ankara.