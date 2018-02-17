3 men accused of trying to export drone parts to Hezbollah

A federal grand jury in Minnesota indicted three people on charges that they conspired to export drone parts and technology from the US to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, authorities announced Friday.
The US Attorney's office for Minnesota said two of the suspects—brothers Usama and Issam Hamade—are now in custody in South Africa, while
the third, Samir "Tony" Berro, remains at large. All three are Lebanese citizens. Usama "Prince Sam" Hamade also has South African citizenship, while Berro and Issam Hamade are also UK citizens.
The US considers Hezbollah a terrorist organization. The Shiite militant group has used drones at least since 2004. The indictment alleges the conspiracy operated from 2009 through December 2013. It says the equipment included electronics that can be used in drone guidance systems, one jet engine and 20 piston engines that can be used in drones, and a pair of digital video recording binoculars.