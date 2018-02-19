Islamic State kills 25 Iraqi militiamen near Kirkuk

KIRKUK - Islamic State militants ambushed a convoy of government-backed militia fighters near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk late on Sunday, killing at least 25 of them, police and militia commanders said on Monday.
Police and militia commanders had earlier said 12 militia fighters were killed in the ambush and at least 10 were missing, but security forces later found another 13 bodies dumped nearby with multiple gunshot wounds.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.
A security official said Iraqi security forces were pursuing the Islamic State militants who disguised themselves in police uniforms to carry out the attack.