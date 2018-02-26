Militants to apologize to victims of Indonesia attacks

The Indonesian government is bringing together dozens of convicted Islamic militants and survivors of attacks in what it hopes will be an important step in combating radicalism and fostering reconciliation.
About 120 reformed militants will apologize to dozens of victims including survivors of the 2002 Bali bombings and the 2004 bombing of the Australian Embassy in Jakarta, according to Irfan Idris, director of de-radicalization at Indonesia's counterterrorism agency.
The three days of meetings at a Jakarta hotel that began Monday aren't open to the media except for an event on the final day.
"Many militant convicts have changed and are taking the right course with us by drawing on their experience to prevent others from taking up violence," Idris told The Associated Press. "These facts have inspired us to reconcile them with their victims."