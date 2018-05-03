Channels
Bennett warns against Arab countries becoming nuclear
Moran Azulay|Published:  03.05.18 , 23:21
Minister of Education and member of the Security Cabinet Naftali Bennett warned of Iran and Saudi Arabia's attempts to acquire nuclear weapons.

 

 

In a speech at the AIPAC conference, Bennett said: "Saudi Arabia is already trying to achieve uranium enrichment capabilities. Today it is a convenient regime for the West, but in the Middle East and the Arab countries there is a built-in structural instability.

 

"Iran, Saudi Arabia, or any other country must not have nuclear capability. It is dangerous to Israel, dangerous to the region, and dangerous to the world."

 


First published: 03.05.18, 23:21
