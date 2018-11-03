Channels
Putin says grandfather cooked for Stalin and Lenin
Reuters|Published:  03.11.18 , 18:55

MOSCOW - Vladimir Putin's paternal grandfather worked as a cook for both Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin, the president said in a film posted on the internet on Sunday.

 

In the two-hour documentary, called Putin, the president said Spiridon Putin was a valued member of Stalin's staff. The wartime Soviet leader, who died in 1953, conducted extensive purges during his around three decades in power.

 

"(He) was a cook at Lenin's and later at Stalin's, at one of the dachas in the Moscow area," Putin said in the film seen by Reuters.

 


