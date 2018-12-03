Netanyahu calls on Lieberman to stay in the government

Addressing the coalition crisis over the IDF draft law, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday: "I call on all the coalition partners, primarily Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, to stay in the government and continue this partnership to guarantee the State of Israel's security, prosperity and stability.
"We are facing major challenges, and we all know what they are, as well as major opportunities. It's important, therefore, to continue our partnership in a wide government which is the only way to keep serving the citizens of Israel."