The Knesset Ethics Committee removed MK Hanin Zuabi (Joint List) for a week from the Knesset after she called IDF soldiers "murderers" during a hearing last month.

The decision was made after MK Oren Hazan (Likud) submitted a complaint to the committee against Zuabi.

Zuabi admitted that she said that "among the soldiers there are those who murdered Palestinians," adding that statement such as this are "part of the most basic freedom of expression" and that "no one has the right" to gag her.