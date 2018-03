The Holot detention center for asylum seekers in the Negev was permanently closed Wednesday after the last asylum seekers from Eritrea and Sudan were released from the compound as part of the mass expulsion plan of illegal African immigrants.

Upon their release, the asylum seekers received a temporary residence permit that includes a prohibition on living and working in Jerusalem, Ashdod, Tel Aviv, Eilat, Netanya, Bnei Brak and Petach Tikva.