Russian lawmaker: US had access to nerve agent

The Russian Defense Ministry has shot back at British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson, who advised Russia to "go away and shut up."
The ministry's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, called Williamson's "rhetoric worthy of a harridan," saying Thursday it reflected "his intellectual impotence." He added that "the boorish language is apparently the only thing left in the British military arsenal."
The statement reflected an escalating war of words between Moscow and London over the poisoning of a former spy in Britain that Britain has blamed on Russia. Moscow rejected the accusations.
Konashenkov said Williamson's language underlined both "the baselessness of all London's accusations against Russia" and "the complete nullity of the accusers."
He said Russia has "developed immunity to all kinds of fake accusations in all deadly sins coming from London."