Syrian convicted of making bomb parts used in US troop attacks

PHOENIX - A Syrian man accused of making a key component in improvised explosive devices used in attacks against US soldiers during the Iraq War was convicted Friday on federal conspiracy charges.

Jurors deliberated over four days before delivering the verdict against Ahmed Alahmedalabdaloklah, who is accused of making circuit boards used to remotely detonate roadside bombs for the 1920 Revolution Brigades. The group claimed responsibility for 230 attacks against American soldiers in Iraq from 2005 to 2010, prosecutors have said in court papers.