Amid spy row, UK accuses Russia of stockpiling a nerve agent

LONDON - Britain's foreign minister said Sunday that he has evidence Russia has been stockpiling a nerve agent in violation of international law, after a Russian envoy suggested the toxin used to poison a former spy in England could have come from a UK lab.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the trail of blame for the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia "leads inexorably to the Kremlin."

Johnson told the BBC that "we actually have evidence within the last 10 years that Russia has not only been investigating the delivery of nerve agents for the purposes of assassination but has also been creating and stockpiling Novichok" -- the type of nerve agent Britain says was used in the attack.

Johnson said he will brief European Union foreign ministers on the case Monday before meeting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.