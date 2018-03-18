Republican senator expects Trump to pull out of Iran deal

WASHINGTON - Republican US Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he expects President Donald Trump to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement in May.

"The Iran deal will be another issue that's coming up in May, and right now it doesn't feel like it's gonna be extended," Corker told CBS' Face the Nation in an interview broadcast Sunday.

"I think the president likely will move away from it unless my, our European counterparts really come together on a framework. And it doesn't feel to me that they are," he said.