Former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi, who headed the military during Israel’s destruction of Syria’s nuclear reactor in 2007, told Ynet on Wednesday that he viewed the operation as a top priority.

“I placed this as a first and top priority for the IDF. It was obvious that we needed to kill this reactor without an escalation to war, but if there was a war, we had to be able to win it," he said. "I hoped that the citizens of Israel wouldn’t wake up at 3am to sirens.”