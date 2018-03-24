Malaysia arrests seven men with Islamic State links over attacks plot

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian police have arrested seven men with links to the Islamic State militant group who were planning attacks on non-Muslim places of worship and other targets, authorities said on Saturday.

Six Malaysians were arrested in Johor state,

He said the six detained in Johor were members of an ISIS cell and included a 37-year-old technician who recruited new militants and was believed to be the mastermind of planned attacks on non-Muslim places of worship in the state's capital.