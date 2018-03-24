Channels
Malaysia arrests seven men with Islamic State links over attacks plot
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian police have arrested seven men with links to the Islamic State militant group who were planning attacks on non-Muslim places of worship and other targets, authorities said on Saturday.

  

Six Malaysians were arrested in Johor state,
north of Singapore, while a seventh, a Filipino member of the ISIS-linked Abu Sayyaf group, was detained in the eastern state of Sabah, in multiple operations between Feb. 27 and Mar. 15, Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said in a statement.

 

He said the six detained in Johor were members of an ISIS cell and included a 37-year-old technician who recruited new militants and was believed to be the mastermind of planned attacks on non-Muslim places of worship in the state's capital.

 

 


