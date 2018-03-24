French police find IS notes in home of attacker

A judicial official says French police searching the home of the man responsible for a deadly rampage in southern France have found notes referring to the Islamic State group that appeared to be a final testament.
Also found in the search of the home were a computer and telephone, the official said Saturday, a day after the attack. He was not authorized
to discuss an ongoing investigation and couldn't be named.
Police searched the home of Moroccan-born Redouane Lakdim, 25, after Friday's attack that killed four people—two in a supermarket near the southern city of Carcassonne where the attacker was killed in an assault. The fourth victim, a gendarme who stood in for a female hostage and was shot, died early Saturday.
The official says there apparently was no mention in the notes of the attack plans.