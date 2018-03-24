Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

French police find IS notes in home of attacker
AP|Published:  03.24.18 , 18:58
A judicial official says French police searching the home of the man responsible for a deadly rampage in southern France have found notes referring to the Islamic State group that appeared to be a final testament.

 

Also found in the search of the home were a computer and telephone, the official said Saturday, a day after the attack. He was not authorized
to discuss an ongoing investigation and couldn't be named.

 

Police searched the home of Moroccan-born Redouane Lakdim, 25, after Friday's attack that killed four people—two in a supermarket near the southern city of Carcassonne where the attacker was killed in an assault. The fourth victim, a gendarme who stood in for a female hostage and was shot, died early Saturday.

 

The official says there apparently was no mention in the notes of the attack plans.

 


First published: 03.24.18, 18:58
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.