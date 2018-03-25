Channels
Group charged with dissemination of privileged information of women they sought to prevent from getting abortions
Gilad Morag|Published:  03.25.18 , 16:00

The cyber division of State Attorney's Office charged at the Tel Aviv District Court a medical secretary at a private Be'er Sheva clinic as well as two employees of the Hidabroot for passing between them privileged and sensitive medical information of women who sought abortions in order to dissuade them from going through with the process, on religious and ideological grounds.

 

The three are charged with invasion of privacy and delivering and using privileged, personal and sensitive medical information.

 


