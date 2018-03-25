MID director: 'Hamas must understand running into Iran's arms will only worsen situation'

Head of the IDF's Military Intelligence Directorate (MID) Maj.-Gen. Herzi Halevi commented on Iran's influence on the Middle East and said, "Iran has launched a Shiite arrow that has split the region asunder. Hamas must understand running to (Iran) will only worsen its condition."

Levy also commented on Hezbollah—which he said was "continuing to grow in strength under Iran's tutelage," saying, "Israel has no belligerent intentions towards Lebanon, the gaps between us are small and can be bridged.

"Lebanon must consider its economy, one of the largest in the region, and not Iran and Hezbollah's interests."