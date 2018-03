Newly elected Meretz Chairperson MK Tamar Zandberg published a post on her Facebook page commenting on the reveal of her relationship with Naftali Bennett's media adviser, Moshe Klughaft.

"I apologize," she wrote. "It pains me that I have let so many down so quickly."

However, she went on to add, "The attack on me is relentless. The matter of conferring with Klughaft was blown out of all reasonable or logical proportions."