Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced that, "The US Congress has approved a record sum for the Israeli missile defense program," said to be $705 million in 2018.

"This is the highest ever budget," Lieberman said. "The money will be used for serialized production of Iron Dome, David's Sling and Hetz 3 interceptors and for the continued development of a multilayered defense array against future threats."