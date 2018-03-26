UN: War crimes evidence in Syria 'overwhelming,' not all can be pursued

GENEVA - War crimes investigators and activists have amassed an "overwhelming volume" of testimony, images and videos documenting atrocities committed by all sides during Syria's war, a UN quasi-prosecutorial body said in its first report.

The team, led by former French judge Catherine Marchi-Uhel, said it is preparing case files and has engaged with war crimes investigative units of various states including in Europe, whose courts can exercise universal jurisdiction to prosecute.

In the future, an existing body - such as the International Criminal Court - or a new court could be given jurisdiction for Syria, according to the report.

The team expects to finalize an agreement soon with the Commission of Inquiry (COI) on Syria on getting access to testimony and evidence collected by that separate team of UN investigators for the past six years, the report said.

"The volume of videos and other images - as well as the role played by social media - is unprecedented in any other accountability process with respect to international crimes to date," said the report by Marchi-Uhel's team.

"...It is not possible to prosecute all of the crimes committed, given their vast number," it added.