Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Israel thanks US for 'record-breaking' missile defense aid
Associated Press|Published:  03.26.18 , 21:40

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman thanked the United States on Monday for including a "record-breaking" $705 million to aid the country's missile defense in the spending bill passed last week.

 

Lieberman said that the aid will be used for the development of Israel's multi-layered system, which is designed to shoot down short-range rockets from Gaza and Lebanon and counter long-range threats like that posed by Iran.

 

The US provides $3.1 billion in military aid to Israel each year under a 10-year security arrangement. The $705 million is a separate allocation, and is up from the $600 million provided for missile defense last year.

 

US President Donald Trump signed a $1.3 trillion spending bill on Friday that provides billions in new funding for the military and national security.

 


First published: 03.26.18, 21:40
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.