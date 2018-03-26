Iceland suspends high-level contacts with Russia

Iceland said Monday it has temporarily broken off high-level contacts with Russia and won't send any of its leaders to the soccer World Cup because of the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal.
Iceland's Foreign Ministry said the nerve-agent attack is a "grave violation of international law and threatens security and peace in
Europe," adding suspending high-level bilateral contacts in solidarity with Britain and other Western nations who have imposed diplomatic sanctions on Moscow.
About 20 countries, including the United States and many EU nations, are expelling Russian diplomats over the attack, which has left former double agent Skripal and his daughter in critical condition.
Iceland's team is still due to compete in this summer's World Cup. The tiny North Atlantic nation, population 340,000, has qualified for the completion for the first time.