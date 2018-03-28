IDF to place West Bank, Gaza under general closure during Passover

The IDF will impose a general closure on the West Bank and close the crossings between Israel and Gaza during Passover

The IDF announced that, according to an assessment of the security situation and the approval of the political echelon, a general closure would be imposed on the West Bank and the crossings in the Gaza Strip would be closed from midnight on Thursday night to Friday.

The closure is set to be lifted on Saturday, April 7, at midnight (on the night between Saturday and Sunday).

During the closure, passage will be permitted in humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases only, subject to the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.