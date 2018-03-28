Islamic State haunts northern Iraq months after its defeat

Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State group in December after driving the militants from the last territory under their control, but in recent months the group has resumed insurgent-style attacks in northern Iraq.
Iraqi security officials say between 150 and 200 members of the security forces have been killed in IS attacks across the country in the
past few months. The security officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to brief the media.
Over the past week alone, IS has claimed responsibility for six attacks at fake checkpoints, including one that destroyed oil tankers and another targeting Shiite pilgrims. Other attacks have included strikes on oil installations and convoys, with IS claiming to have captured weapons and vehicles.