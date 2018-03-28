PA returns to financing convicted terrorists directly

The Palestinian Authority decided to return to directly financing financial aid to families of terrorists imprisoned in Israel and to families of terrorists killed in attacks against Israel—who they refer to as "freedom fighters."

The PA has given these payments indirectly for the past four years, but has now decided to do so explicitly after the US passed on Friday the Taylor Force Act—which halts economic aid to the Palestinian Authority until they cease paying stipends to terrorists and to the families of deceased terrorists—as a show of defiance against the Trump administration and the new measure.

The amount of the payment was published in the Palestinian Authority's budget reports for 2018.

According to the reports, the Palestinian Authority directly allocates 550 million shekels as stipends for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, as well as NIS 687 million to the families of terrorists who were killed during terrorist attacks or attempted attacks against Israel.