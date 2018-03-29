Channels
Ministerial group against racism mulls action against chief rabbi for calling black people 'monkeys'
Ynet|Published:  03.29.18 , 12:29

A governmental department for combating racism attached to the Justice Ministry has announced that it is examining ways to address internationally-condemned statements made Israel’s Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, in which he described black people as “monkeys” and

referred to them in a public sermon as “kushi”, a pejorative term for black people in Israel.

 

Head of the department, attorney Awaka Zana, said that “if the comments were indeed made, they are extremely serious and they justify taking a variety of steps against the rabbi on an administrative, disciplinary or even criminal level since it turns out that they constitute incitement to racism.”

 


