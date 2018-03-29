Ministerial group against racism mulls action against chief rabbi for calling black people 'monkeys'

A governmental department for combating racism attached to the Justice Ministry has announced that it is examining ways to address internationally-condemned statements made Israel’s Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, in which he described black people as “monkeys” and

Head of the department, attorney Awaka Zana, said that “if the comments were indeed made, they are extremely serious and they justify taking a variety of steps against the rabbi on an administrative, disciplinary or even criminal level since it turns out that they constitute incitement to racism.”