Palestinian sources: Five people injured by IDF fire near Gaza border

It was also reported that two more were wounded in the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip.

Residents of Gaza have started congregating en masse near the border with Israel as part of the "Great March of Return" orchestrated by Hamas in what they say is a demonstration advocating for the return of Palestinian refugees to Israel.

The IDF is on high alert as it sees the march as a hostile attempt by Hamas to sabotage IDF infrastructure and the Gaza security fence, and fear it may lead to a mass breach of the border.

It has warned it will shoot anyone who approaches the border, enforcing a "no go" zone for Palestinians on land in Gaza adjacent to Israel’s border fence.