US says Security Council approves new sanctions on NKorea

WASHINGTON - The United States said Friday it has the support of the UN Security Council for a new package of sanctions against North Korea.

Ambassador Nikki Haley said the council's North Korea Sanctions Committee has unanimously approved sanctions designations on 21 shipping companies, one individual and 27 ships.

She noted it is the largest-ever set of UN designations against the North.

The package aims at countering maritime smuggling by North Korea to obtain oil and sell coal, evading restrictions that have been imposed because of its nuclear and missile programs.

Haley said agreement on the designations is "a clear sign" the international community is united in keeping up "maximum pressure" on Pyongyang.