Joint List MK Jamal Zahalka proposed Friday to turn the "Land Day" rally planned for Saturday in Umm al-Fahm into a "Day of Rage" and block the main Wadi Ara road in the wake of the violence on the Gaza border.

Zahalka, who belongs to the Balad faction, said that "What's happening in Gaza is shocking. I propose to turn the protest tomorrow into a day of rage in response to the murders IDF forces committed in Gaza."