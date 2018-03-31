Jordan condemns 'Israeli escalation in Gaza'

Jordan's State Minister for Media Affairs and government spokesman Mohammad Momani condemned the "Israeli escalation in Gaza" on Friday night.
He accused Israel of "using excessive force against peaceful protesters who were marching to commemorate the Land Day and affirm their legitimate rights in accordance with international law and norms."
Momani also urged the international community "to pressure Israel to abide by its obligations as the occupying power and address the humanitarian crisis the coastal territory has been experiencing for years now."
He added that "failure to find a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinians issue will further exacerbate despair and fuel extremism and violence and ultimately serve terrorist agenda."