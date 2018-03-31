Egypt condemns 'use of violence against unarmed civilians' in Gaza

Egypt on Saturday condemned the clashes between Palestinian rioters and the IDF on the Gaza border the previous day, criticizing "the use of violence against unarmed civilians who participated in peaceful marches to mark Land Day."
"Egypt supports the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, primarily the right to establish an independent state with east Jerusalem
as its capital, and the right of return," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"Egypt calls on all sides to demonstrate restraint and not to expose the lives of civilians to additional dangers. The continuation of the existing situation, without the renewal of the peace process and reaching a solution to the Palestinian issue, is dangerous," Cairo added.