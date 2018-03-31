Meretz leader Zandberg calls for investigation of Gaza border deaths

Meretz leader MK Tamar Zandberg called on Saturday to investigate the clashes that took place the previous day on the Gaza border, which resulted in the death of 16 Palestinians.
Zandberg said that in light of "extensive harm done to the Palestinians yesterday on the Gaza Strip border, and after testimonies emerged of shooting at unarmed protesters, including footage showing shooting in the back, Meretz calls for an investigation of the events. We must not allow the policy of a happy trigger finger to bring to the loss of lives of innocent people and inflame the entire region."