19 Israelis injured in bus accident in Romania
Ynet|Published:  04.01.18 , 15:25
19 tourists—some of whom were Israeli—traveling in a tour bus to a salt mine in Slănic, Romania were injured Sunday in a car accident.

 

According to reports by Romanian news sources, those injured—most of them suffering only light injuries—were evacuated to nearby hospitals. Not all passengers in the bus were reportedly hurt, as it carried 24 people at the time.

 

It is not yet clear how many of those hurt were Israeli, or what their condition is.

 

The Romanian Foreign Ministry said that the Israeli Consul in Romania, Rina Dvir, was on her way to visit the injured.

 


First published: 04.01.18, 15:25
