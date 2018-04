Former Knesset member and former mayor of Umm al-Fahm Hashem Mahameed passed away at the age of 73.

Mahamid was a member of the Knesset for Hadash, Balad, United Arab List and National Unity–National Progressive Alliance between 1990 and 2003. He later served as a member of the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel.

His funeral will take place Tuesday.