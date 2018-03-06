Rabbi Lau slams conversion bill

Israel's Chief Rabbi Yisrael Lau slammed Sunday the conversion bill according to which private conversions independent of the state must be recognized if they were conducted according to halacha (Jewish Law).

"It will harm the Jewish people. It's a window for assimilation. It will bring the world's destruction of Jewry on Israel," the rabbi said.

During an emergency meeting convened by chief rabbis on the backdrop of the Nissim Committee's conclusions submitted to Prime Minister Netanyahu, Lau asked, "Since when does the Knesset decide on a halachic issues?"