Galant: Assad a 'monster' but not Israel's problem

Minister Yoav Galant said Monday that Syrian President Bashar Assad is a "monster," but he is not Israel's primary concern.

Galant, a retired military general and current security Cabinet member, said Israel will not allow Iran to establish a presence in neighboring Syria but will not dictate who leads the country after its civil war.

Assad, he went on to say, is the region's "greatest murderer" since World War II, and is responsible for killing half a million of his own people. However, "this is a worldwide problem and not Israel's problem."