Two caregivers from the nursing home Naiot Kipat Hazahav, who tortured their elderly patients, were sentenced Thursday to a year-and-a-half in prison by the Haifa District Court.

Another caregiver was sentenced to nine months and a female nurse was sentenced to a year-and-a-half of community service.

The caregivers in question will be able to appeal their sentences next month and will have to pay compensation to their victims, with sums ranging between NIS 3,000-15,000.