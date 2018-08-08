Trump says North Korea making progress on denuking

US President Donald Trump insisted Tuesday that North Korea is making progress in dismantling its nuclear program.
Speaking to business leaders at a dinner at his New Jersey golf club, Trump said Pyongyang is adhering to the agreements he made with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their Singapore summit in June.
That claim is starkly different from the tone struck by national security adviser John Bolton hours earlier, who said North Korea has not taken the necessary steps to denuclearize.
Trump also seemed to suggest Beijing may have played a role in slowing down progress, saying, "China may be doing a little number on us." But he did not elaborate.