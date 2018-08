President Donald Trump lashed out at Omarosa Manigault Newman on Monday, saying his former White House adviser—who is promoting a tell-all book and airing secret audio recordings—"got fired for the last time."

On Twitter, Trump labeled Manigault Newman "wacky" and said Chief of Staff John Kelly called her a "loser & nothing but problems." He added: "I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me - until she got fired!"