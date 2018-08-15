Jordanian immigrant gets death for Houston 'honor killings'

HOUSTON - A Jordanian immigrant was sentenced to death on Tuesday after being convicted in what Texas prosecutors described as the honor killings of his daughter's American husband and her friend who was an Iranian women's rights activist.

Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan was found guilty of capital murder last month in the 2012 fatal shootings of his son-in-law, Coty Beavers, and his daughter's friend, Gelareh Bagherzadeh. The Harris County jury deliberated for just 35 minutes—after five weeks of testimony—before reaching the verdict in Houston.

The same jury deliberated about nine hours before sentencing him to death for the killings, which occurred about 11 months apart.