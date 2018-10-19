Global government body warns Iran on terrorism financing

PARIS - A global financial watchdog Force has given Iran until February to crack down on terrorism funding or risk deeper economic isolation.

The Financial Action Task Force said Friday it would effectively blacklist Iran if it doesn't fulfill 10 promises made to pass and enforce laws against financing terrorist groups.

The FATF, an intergovernmental group based in Paris, gave Iran four more months to comply. If it doesn't, the FATF could take measures further discouraging or hindering foreign investment in Iran.