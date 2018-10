President Reuven Rivlin lit on Sunday the “Ner Yitzhak” memorial candle and spoke at the official ceremony opening the events marking the 23th anniversary of the murder of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

“Day by day, the generation that did not know Yitzhak grows. The generation that did not itself see the dark slippery slope from incitement and hatred to bloodshed," he stressed.