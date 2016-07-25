Merkel backs freeze on arms exports to Saudi Arabia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday she backs a freeze on arms exports to Saudi Arabia following the killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi.
Merkel told reporters in Berlin on Sunday that "I agree with all those who say that the already limited arms exports... can't take place in the situation we're currently in."
Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had called Saturday for a halt to German arms exports while the investigation into Khashoggi's death continues.
Merkel reiterated her condemnation of the killing at Saudi's consulate in Istanbul, and her earlier call for the kingdom to provide further clarification on the incident and hold those responsible to account.
She said Germany would discuss further "reactions" to the case with its international partners.