Two Palestinian officials arrested on abduction suspicion
Reuters|Published:  10.21.18 , 23:52
Israel has arrested two officials from the Palestinian Authority over suspicions they helped abduct a Palestinian resident of Jerusalem, their lawyers said on Sunday.

 

The two men taken into custody by Israel were Adnan Gheith, who holds the largely ceremonial post of Palestinian-appointed governor of Jerusalem, and Jihad Al-Faqeeh, the head of Palestinian intelligence in the city.

 

They are suspected of having assisted in abducting a resident of Jerusalem two weeks ago, who has since been held by the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank, their lawyers said. Both men deny the charges, they said.

 


