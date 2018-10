US—An explosive device was found Tuesday in the mailbox of the American Jewish-Hungarian tycoon George Soros in New York State, the New York Times reported.

According to the report, one of the workers found the device in a box and called the police. The explosive was detonated in a controlled manner.

The FBI are "conducting an investigation at and around a residence in Bedford, NY. There is no threat to public safety, and we have no further comment at this time," the FBI stated on Twitter.