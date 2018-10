Israel increased the fishing area in the Gaza Strip to six miles Tuesday, following its reduction to three miles a week and a half ago.

On Monday, the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings were opened. The recent ease of restrictions is due to a relative moderation in the Gaza border demonstrations and the continued efforts of the Egyptian intelligence delegation, who met Monday with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar for a five-hour discussion.